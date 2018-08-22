Meet the new Rose of Tralee Kristen Mate Maher at the Curragh Racecourse this Saturday

Newly-crowned Rose of Tralee Kirsten Mate Maher will be the guest of honour at the Curragh Racecourse this Saturday.

The Waterford Rose, who scooped the overall crown in the Dome on Monday night, will make one of her first official outings as Rose of Tralee at the Kildare track.

Kristen will be one of the judges for the Search for the Best Accessorised Ensemble Competition at the third Tipperary Crystal Rose Race Day. The judges will be specifically reviewing jewellery, hats, handbags, gloves and eyewear amongst other accessories. The prize bonanza will include a series of the Tipperary Crystal fine jewellery ranges and a range of high quality products from the Tipperary Crystal handbag, giftware and homeware collections.

The race day on Saturday features a competitive seven race programme and there is also racing on the Sunday.

The All-Ireland winning Kildare U20s team will also be guests at Saturday’s raceday. A presentation will be made to them by the racecourse and a race will be named The Curragh “Celebrating Kildare GAA Success” Handicap.

Under 18s, accompanied by an adult, will have free entry to the racecourse.