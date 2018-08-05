WATCH: Kildare's All Ireland winning U20s champs arrive at Osprey Hotel, Naas, to celebrate

The boys are back in town!

Kildare U20s pulled off a historic win in the inaugural U20s All Ireland against Mayo in Croke Park this afternoon, beating the men from the west by 1-18 to 1-16.

'The Curragh of Kildare' sounded around Croke Park as captain Aaron Masterson claimed the trophy after the game.

The team bus arrived back to the Osprey Hotel this evening, where a large crowd were gathered to welcome home the conquering heroes. An all-ticket dinner had been planned for family, friends and supporters and celebrations are sure to continue long into the night.

VIDEO: TONY KEANE