KILDARE ARE ALL IRELAND U20 CHAMPIONS

Kildare were crowned All Ireland U20 champions this afternoon defeating Mayo in a memorable final.

Led by the mercurial Jimmy Hyland, who scored ten points, Kildare led by five at half time but were put to their pin of the collars in the second half as Mayo made a mighty come back in the end coming up just two short.

Final score Kildare 1-18 Mayo 1-6.

Croke Park, Sun day August 5

U20 All Ireland final

Kildare v Mayo

kILDARE

Scorers:



Kildare, Jimmy Hyland 0-10 (2 frees), Brian McLoughlin 1-2 (1 free), Paddy Woodgate 0-2, Aaron Masterson 0-2, Pádraig Nash 0-1, Tony Archbold 0-1,



Mayo, Ross Egan 0-7 (7 frees), Ryan O'Donoghue 1-2 (1 free), Colm Moran 0-3, Evan O'Brien 0-1. Conor Diskin 0-1,



KILDARE: Aaron O'Neill (Carbury); Mark Dempsey (Moorefield), Mark Barrett (Ballymore Eustace), DJ Earley (Monasterevan); Darragh Ryan (Sarsfields), Jason Gibbons (Kilcock), Jack Bambrick (Ardclough); Aaron Masterson Cpt (Moorefield), David Marnell (Sarsfields); Stephen Comerford (Round Towers), Pádraig Nash (Monasterevan), Tony Archbold (Celbridge); Jimmy Hyland (Ballyteague), Brian McLoughlin (Clane), Paddy Woodgate (Raheens). Subs: Matthew Betts Symonds (Raheens) for DJ Earley (black card 13 minutes): Mark Glynn (St Laurence's) for David Marnell (half time); John O'Toole (Monasterevan) for Jack Bambrick (half time); Cian Costign (Sarsfields) for Padaig Nash (43 minutes); SamDoran (Johnstownbridge) for Brin McLoughlin (black card 50 minutes);



MAYO: Patrick O'Malley; Johnny Maughan, Brian O'Malley, John Cunnane; Paul Lambert, Cathal Horan, Oisín McLaughlin; Evan O'Brien, Jordan Flynn; Nathan Moran, Ryan O'Donoghue, Tommy Conroy; Conor Diskin, Ross Egan, Colm Moran. Subs: Dawson for Johnn Maughan (10 minutes); John Gallagher for Evan O'Brien (39 minutes); Brian O'Neill for Nathan Moran (50 minutes); Liam Hughes for Tommy Conroy (50 minutes);



REFEREE: Niall Cullen, Fermanagh.