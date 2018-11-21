WATCH: Look out for well known Kildare landmark in new Christmas add
Heritage
Look out for some footage close to home in the new Dunnes Stores Christmas add called 'Shine Bright'.
It may still only be November, but be warned, this add might get you in the Christmas spirit early.
You have to watch until the end to get a sight of a well known Kildare landmark located in Kildare town, that has been used before for several TV productions, including the popular Vikings.
Enjoy.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on