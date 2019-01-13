WATCH: Kildare singer honoured in Athy addresses home crowd

Speaking in Athy earlier today, Jack L reflected on his emotion on the occasion of his being honoured by the Made of Athy project, and his memories of Garter Lane, the location of his plaque, and a song.

“I can’t believe you all came out here. We’re stopping the traffic in Athy, how about that!"

After addressing more than 100 people who turned up to witness the unveiling he sang his song 'Garter Lane' accompanied by the 'Four Strings and the Truth Ukelele Band' - see video below.

