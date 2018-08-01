BEST OF KILDARE 2018
VOTE: Your nominations for best place to get your nails done in Kildare!
Check out who made the shortlist..
Photo: Pixabay.com
Dolly's Nails and Beauty, Newbridge
Nail Boutique, Naas
Meraki, Prosperous
Beauty Factory and Spn Nail Training Centre, Newbridge
The Makeup Box, Naas
Simplicite, Straffan
Ania's Nails, Newbridge
Karen's Hair Design, Kildare town
Eviva Beauty, Kildangan
Beauty&Grace, Clane
La Perfecta, Sallins
Bridget's Nail Bar, Athy
Moda Beauty Salon, Athy
Beauty Depot, Caspo Centre, Naas
Amazons Beauty Clinic, Naas
La Prima Rosa, Celbridge
Alter Ego Nails, Celbridge
Harmonie Beauty Room, Naas
Nails by Shauna McGowan, Kildare town
Styles 'N' Smilez, Staplestown
Bella and me, Maynooth
Serenity Hair and Beauty Clinic, Clane
Heavenly Bodies, Monasterevin
Estee, Derrinturn
PinkNails at Wink, Naas
Ministery of Hair and Beauty, Newbridge
Cutloose Hair and Beauty, Newbridge
Nails for All Occassions, Kildare town
The Body Gallery, Celbridge
The Honeypot Beauty Salon, Kill
Nailcon, Newbridge
PerfectHair, Newbridge
Vilma's Beauty Land, Naas
Elegance Hair and Day Spa, Kildare town
Salon One, Leixlip
OMG Nails and Beauty, Celbridge
Eternal Flair, Newbridge
Eden Treatment Rooms, Newbridge
The Park Health and Beauty Clinic, Newbridge
Salon Social, Newbridge
Kudos Beauty, Kildare
Sarah's Nails and Beauty at Vista, Naas
Sharon's PerfectImages, Kilcullen
Golden Nails, Naas
POSH by Natalia Latoszewska - Nails and Beauty, Celbridge
WOW! We were blown away by the nominations for our latest poll.
We asked you where the best place to get your nails done in Kildare is, as part of our Best of Kildare 2018 series.
We received hundreds of nominations, and we've shortlisted them all into a poll.
Who will be crowned the winner?
GET VOTING FOR YOUR FAVOUIRTE!
Voting lines close on Tuesday morning, August 7 at 9am
