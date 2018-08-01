BEST OF KILDARE 2018

VOTE: Your nominations for best place to get your nails done in Kildare!

Check out who made the shortlist..

Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie

VOTE: Your nominations for best place to get your nails done in Kildare!

Photo: Pixabay.com

Dolly's Nails and Beauty, Newbridge

Nail Boutique, Naas

Meraki, Prosperous

Beauty Factory and Spn Nail Training Centre, Newbridge

The Makeup Box, Naas

Simplicite, Straffan

Ania's Nails, Newbridge

Karen's Hair Design, Kildare town

Eviva Beauty, Kildangan

Beauty&Grace, Clane

La Perfecta, Sallins

Bridget's Nail Bar, Athy

Moda Beauty Salon, Athy

Beauty Depot, Caspo Centre, Naas

Amazons Beauty Clinic, Naas

La Prima Rosa, Celbridge

Alter Ego Nails, Celbridge

Harmonie Beauty Room, Naas

Nails by Shauna McGowan, Kildare town

Styles 'N' Smilez, Staplestown

Bella and me, Maynooth

Serenity Hair and Beauty Clinic, Clane

Heavenly Bodies, Monasterevin

Estee, Derrinturn

PinkNails at Wink, Naas

Ministery of Hair and Beauty, Newbridge

Cutloose Hair and Beauty, Newbridge

Nails for All Occassions, Kildare town

The Body Gallery, Celbridge

The Honeypot Beauty Salon, Kill

Nailcon, Newbridge

PerfectHair, Newbridge

Vilma's Beauty Land, Naas

Elegance Hair and Day Spa, Kildare town

Salon One, Leixlip

OMG Nails and Beauty, Celbridge

Eternal Flair, Newbridge

Eden Treatment Rooms, Newbridge

The Park Health and Beauty Clinic, Newbridge

Salon Social, Newbridge

Kudos Beauty, Kildare

Sarah's Nails and Beauty at Vista, Naas

Sharon's PerfectImages, Kilcullen

Golden Nails, Naas

POSH by Natalia Latoszewska - Nails and Beauty, Celbridge

WOW! We were blown away by the nominations for our latest poll.

We asked you where the best place to get your nails done in Kildare is, as part of our Best of Kildare 2018 series.

We received hundreds of nominations, and we've shortlisted them all into a poll.

Who will be crowned the winner?

GET VOTING FOR YOUR FAVOUIRTE!

Voting lines close on Tuesday morning, August 7 at 9am

SEE ALSO: NOMINATE: Where is the best place to get your nails done in Kildare?

SEE ALSO: WATCH: Kildare teacher sings Rattlin' Bog with children in Uganda school