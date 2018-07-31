WATCH: Kildare teacher sings Rattlin' Bog with children in Uganda school

A Kildare teacher volunteering in Uganda has gone viral singing 'Rattlin' Bog' with local children.

Katherine Hession from Naas is volunteering with Nurture Africa in Nansana Centre.

The video, shared by Today FM, has been viewed thousands of times, AND shows Kathy and the children in the centre giving it socks signing the Rula Bula classic.

Kathy is a former pupil of the Convent Primary School in Naas and Newbridge College and teaches Junior Infants at John Scottus School in Dublin.

WATCH HERE:

