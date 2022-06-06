Kildare gardaí to feature on premiere episode of new RTÉ show featuring Simon Delaney

Kildare gardaí will be joined by very special guest Simon Delaney on tonight's debut episode of a new show from RTÉ.

The Ireland AM host will will join the Naas Garda Roads Policing units, where he sees a litany of road traffic offences and the challenges they face on a daily basis.

He travels to urban and rural Sweden to see what we can learn from one of the world leaders in road safety and climate action.

Journalist Conor Pope joins him in the episode as they try and solve congestion issues.

Throughout the series, he will examine road safety in Ireland and environmental issues associated with vehicles.

He will also travel to Spain and Belgium in the following episodes to see how things are done there and what we can learn from them.

Commenting on his observations within the series, Simon said in one snippet: "Across Europe, I heard the same basic message, if we can make our roads safer, then more people will embrace the bike, walking and public transport, resulting in less private cars on our roads which in turn will mean less congestion, better air quality and less noise pollution.”

In another clip, he says: "Ireland’s new Road Safety Strategy will improve our active travel infrastructure and services, it will improve the resources needed for enforcement and will help make both our cars and our roads safer.

"But for things to really improve we firstly, need to get over the attitude of “not my back yard” that still seems to exist across much of Ireland."

On the Road with Simon Delaney airs tonight at 8.30pm.