Street lights should be repaired ‘within 21 days’, Kildare County Council meeting told

Naas street lights ought to be repaired within 28 days.

This is the turnaround time for the maintenance and repair of all public lighting in County Kildare.

This work is the responsibility of Enerveo Ireland, formerly SSE Airtricity, following a public tendering process in 2018.

Responding to a question from Cllr Evie Sammon at a recent county council meeting, Kildare County Council official Pamela Pender said that while KCC can require that lights are repaired within 28 days some obstacles can nevertheless prevent this happening — such as ESB attendance at the site, or if there is underground cable damage.

Other factors that contribute to a delay is whether there are access issues or whether a column needs to be replaced.

Ms Pender said the four weeks turnaround time applies to faults where there are no complications or cable faults.

While the maintenance contractor has responsibility for ensuring that repair of lights are carried out within the agreed timeframe, this is constantly monitored by KCC,” said Ms Pender.

When the level of faults throughout the county starts to rise, the council asks the contractor to assign additional resources to deal with the issue.