Top darts player Gary Anderson to take on Kildare locals in charity challenge

One of the world's top professional darts players will be in Naas this weekend to take on locals in a charity exhibition match.

Gary Anderson, nicknamed The Flying Scotsman, is a two-time PDC World Champion and an 11-time Major winner.

He will be at the Town House Hotel in Naas this Sunday, September 9, for an event in aid of the Enable Ireland Naas branch playground fund.

Those lucky enough to snag one of 40 VIP tickets will be able to have their questions answered by Gary in a Q&A session at 1.30pm before the main event.

This will be followed by the exhibition matches against local players at 3pm.

There will also be a raffle for signed memorabilia, including pictures, shirts and the board used during the event.

Standard admission is €20, and tickets are available from the hotel reception or from organiser Tomas Loughman at 085 1310258.