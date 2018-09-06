’Go Wild’ for food and fun in Naas this weekend

This weekend, the exciting Naas Wild Food Festival lands on the scene in Naas for the fifth year.

The Naas Wild Food Festival will see both discerning and daring foods on offer, showcasing a diverse range of stalls from commercial, community and individual stalls. This year, a number of food demonstrations by celebrity chefs, including ‘Le Skinny Chef, Aymar Gourdet, Adrian Martin, Sharon Hearne Smith and Fiona Uyema, will be hosted in a marquee sponsored by the Kildare Local Enterprise Office.

There will be craft brewers and live entertainment with Paddy Casey.

This event will take place on Saturday, September 8, from 12 noon, based at The Harbour and it promises fun and food for all the family.

Wild Food Trail

Meanwhile, a 'Wild Food Trail' will take place around Naas from Thursday, September 6 to Saturday, September 8.

Tickets for the Trail have gone on sale via the Moat Theatre’s website.

Organised by Naas Tidy Towns and supported by Kildare County Council, the Local Enterprise Office Kildare and SuperValu, the Wild Food Trail proved popular last year .

Now it has been extended to include Thursday and Friday evenings.

There will be three trails — Thursday, September 6 6-8pm; Friday, September 7 6-8pm and Saturday Sept. 8 noon-2pm.

According to the organisers it offers the opportunity to walk around Naas and visit five restaurants, and sample delicious food and drink, have great craic, and meet like minded people.

Tickets are €30 and for more info call 086 0751813.

Between 40 and 60 people will meet each day in a venue like Lawlors’s or 33 South Main (Thursday and Friday) and they will set off on a food tour sampling tapas-like Wild Food.

They will be split into groups of ten or twelve and a host will bring them to the participating restaurants and each group will visit a total of five restaurants.