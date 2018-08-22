WATCH: Kildare soprano Celine Byrne sings to newly crowned Rose of Tralee

It's a tradition as old as the competition itself - after the newly-crowned Rose of Tralee is announced, a singer serenades her with a blast of the 'Rose of Tralee' ballad as the credits roll on the RTÉ coverage and the other contestants sway in unison in the background.

Internationally-renowned Kildare soprano Celine Byrne had the honour of singing out the Rose this year - and she's believed to be the first female soloist to sing the song on stage at the Dome.

The Caragh woman certainly gave the much-loved ditty a powerful operatic twist - far different to her predecessors which have included Nathan Carter and Daniel O'Donnell.

Watch Celine singing The Rose of Tralee to Waterford's Kirsten Mate Maher on the RTÉ player by clicking here (her performance starts at 4.20)