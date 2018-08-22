Another Electric Picnic favourite announced this morning

The last minute announcements are coming thick and fast for Electric Picnic, and this morning's one will not disappoint.

Disco legend Nile Rodgers and Chic have just been added to the bill.

With classics like Le Freak, Everybody Dance, I Want Your Love and Good Times, everybody will be ready to Dance Dance Dance and Get Lost in Music.

Get ready for some good times ’cause Grammy Award winning, funk generating, chart-topping musical frontman Nile Rodgers & Chic are back in Stradbally town for a night of truly ground breaking, rhythm-making, earth shaking, soul-stirring, classic tunes.

SEE ALSO: Johnny Logan announced for Electric Picnic throwback stage!

Nile Rodgers is one of the most prolific musicians to ever grace the stage and he’s still getting down with it having scrawled his musical signature across such legends as Diana Ross, David Bowie, Madonna and Daft Punk. Composer, arranger, producer, guitarist and musical alchemist, Nile pioneered a musical language that generated chart topping hits for his own band Chic including “Le Freak” and “Good Times”, going on to sell more than 200 million albums worldwide. Most recently he has collaborated with chart topping acts Disclosure, Sam Smith and the late Avicii.

So picnickers get lost in music and dance, dance, dance as the much loved Nile Rodgers & Chic take to the main stage at this year’s Electric Picnic.

Yesterday Irish Eurovision Legend Johnny Logan was announced for the Electric Ireland throwback stage. Read more here.