Free family adventure day at Kildare lake to mark National Heritage Week 2018

A free family event will take place at Ballynafagh Lake outside Prosperous on August 18.

Johnny Magory Children’s Books have announced that it will host its second public Adventure Day during National Heritage Week 2018, which will take place from 18-26 August.

This free family event will be held from 2-5pm and is building on the success of last years adventure walk.

It includes a treasure hunt around the beautiful Ballynafagh Lake (outside of Prosperous) looking for all Johnny Magory’s animal friends, a fishing demonstration, some healthy snacks and of course readings from “The Adventures of Johnny Magory” children’s book series by the author.

Johnny Magory Books aim to educate and instil a sense of pride and passion in young children about Ireland’s heritage, wildlife and culture.

Emma-Jane Leeson (founder and author of the Johnny Magory Books) said: “I am so excited to host this fantastic event for the second year running. I am passionate about getting children outside and interested in the world around them. This year’s theme ‘Sharing Stories’ is right up my street and the entire Heritage Week programme is a great opportunity to learn more about your local heritage and make connections with new people and stories.”

The theme of this year’s National Heritage Week is ‘Sharing Stories’. During the week-long celebration of Ireland’s heritage, communities across Ireland are encouraged to share heritage stories in new ways, with new people. Coordinated by the Heritage Council, National Heritage Week is Ireland’s most popular cultural event and this year more than 570,000 people are expected to participate in over 2,000 heritage events around the country.

The aim of National Heritage Week is to build heritage awareness and appreciation while shining a light on the great work that is carried out in all communities in Ireland to preserve and promote our natural, built and cultural heritage.

Chairman of the Heritage Council, Michael Parsons, said: “Our cultural heritage belongs to everyone so we are encouraging everyone to get involved, to share a story and make a connection during Heritage Week.

“People of all ages will have ample opportunity to find out more about our nature, history and culture by taking part in tours, walks, talks, exhibitions, outdoor activities and much more. From wildlife boat tours to storytelling workshops for children, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Most Heritage Week events are family-friendly and free of charge so that our shared heritage can be accessed and appreciated by all.”

For a full listing of all National Heritage Week events around Kildare and around the country please go to www.heritageweek.ie