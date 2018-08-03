€600,000 works to tackle longstanding Newbridge flooding and sewage problems

Works are to begin this month on a new Langton Road Surface Water Scheme in Newbridge at an estimated cost of €600,000.

Kildare TD, Martin Heydon welcomed confirmation from the council about the works.

“This extensive new scheme will address flooding and sewage issues which have affected residents in The Oaks, Acorn Downs and the vicinity of Langton Road for many years. Whenever we get heavy rain, I know I will get calls from residents in these areas who will suffer flooding, sewage leakage and damage to property as a result of the heavy rains," he said.

“The proposed works will include re-laying the foul network from the Oaks entrance to Standhouse Road junction, installing a new drainage network along the length of Langton Road, new road resurfacing along Langton Road, and realigning the kerbs and footpaths at the entrances to the Oaks and Acorn Downs to alleviate safety concerns."

He said he has fought for many years for a proper scheme to resolve the underlying issues and is delighted that this will now go ahead before we face into another winter.

"The works are expected to commence in August for a period of 11 weeks. Some works will be carried out over night to minimise disruption to traffic in the area while others will involve single lane closure and stop go system," he added.

“The new scheme will address the ongoing issues of surface water flooding on Langton Road between its junction with the R445 and the Standhouse Road and relieve flooding in the adjacent Oaks and Acorn Downs housing estates. As part of the works the junction at Acorn Downs entrance will also be realigned to address safety concerns."

