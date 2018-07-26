Russborough to host Royal Horticultural Society Garden Show this Sunday

The RHS Russborough Garden Show will take place against a backdrop of fine architecture and beautiful West Wicklow Parkland on Sunday, July 29, from 9.3am to 5pm.

Highlights will include top-quality plants, labour saving tools and garden accessories for sale, the RHS Walled Garden, tours, advice and the new rose display in the Hippodrome.

A lively line up of speakers and demonstrators will feature Fionnuala Fallon and Britta Baranowsky — ‘Growing cut-flowers in Ireland’, Nicky Kyle — ‘The Polytunnel Potager — ‘A productive, beautiful and wildlife friendly space’, Karen Robinson and Maria Watchorn — ‘Bringing your garden flowers indoors’, Yvonne O’Conor — ‘The Victorian Walled Garden’.

The Irish Society of Botanical Artists will hold an open studio in the Walled Garden. The Bee Keepers of North Kildare will have a display in the Walled Garden. The Ballymore Eustace Band will also play in the walled garden between 2pm and 4pm.

Free car parking will be available. Admission for adults will be €10 and children will be free. Proceeds from the show will support the charitable work of the Royal Horticultural Society of Ireland (RHSI) and the gardens and demesne at Russborough.