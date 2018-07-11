Mean Girls is coming back to Kildare's cinema screens

Classic noughties high-school movie Mean Girls will be shown on the big screen once more in Kildare later this month.

The film is part of the Odeon and Pigsback.com's revival of cult classics, which has already seen The Notebook and Dirty Dancing return to cinema screens.

Mean Girls will be shown at Naas and Newbridge cinemas, plus all other Odeon outlets nationwide on Tuesday, July 24, at 6.30pm.

The 2004 features a stellar cast, headed by former child star Lindsay Lohan as Cady Heron, a naive 16-year-old homeschooled girl starting high school for the first time. Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert play the eponymous Mean Girls, nicknamed The Plastics, while stars such as Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Lizzy Caplan round out the cast.

The film's screenplay features memorable lines such as 'on Wednesdays we wear pink' and 'stop trying to make Fetch happen', which have since become popular catchphrases.

Odeon is doing a €15 ticket, popcorn combo and ice-cream deal for the screenings, and pre-booking tickets is advised.