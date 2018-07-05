Mundy to perform as part of Kilcullen's 'Dawn Walk' events in aid of Pieta House

The Kilcullen community are getting ready for this year's ‘Dawn Walk’ which takes place on July 14 to raise vital funds for Pieta House.

Committee member, Jacqueline O’Toole said this is the fourth year they have run the event.

"We started off very small but it has taken off and people have really come out to support it. It has really gained momentum. Like any other community, we have been hit with depression and suicide and we want to let kids know it's okay to talk," she said.

The event itself consists of a walk at 3:30am on July 14 with brief reflection by Tracey Piggott midway through the journey in New Abbey Stud, which is opened to the public for this fundraiser.

The walk takes approximately an hour and is followed by a breakfast roll cooked on the street for participants.

On the Saturday evening following the walk there is a twilight concert in Market Square featuring Mundy as a special guest of the Kilcullen Gospel Choir, which is then followed by a BBQ and music in O’Connell's Pub.

"We also have a raffle with some fabulous prizes. We have already sold 450 tickets for the evening concert," said Jacqueline.

Tickets cost €15 for the concert, and registration for the walk is €10. Under 18's walk free.

See full details below.