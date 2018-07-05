Green light for 187 new homes and creche for Kildare town

Plans for a 187 home development have been given the go ahead for Kildare town.

Makros Ltd has been given the green light for a two storey residential scheme at Green Road and Southgreen Road.

The homes range in size from two bed units to three bed units and four bed units in a mixture of detached, semi-detached and terraced house styles, and 385 car parking spaces on a 9.17 hectare site.

A new link road between Southgreen Road and Dunmurray Road will also be built including junction upgrade works at Southgreen Road, Old Road and Dunmurray Road as well as upgrade works along a portion of Southgreen Road.

The developer wanted to originally build 191 homes but the plans were changed on foot of further information requests from the planners. Four social houses will be included in the development.

The council set out 55 conditions relating to traffic safety measures, drainage and building site managment.

The local authority has also asked for development levies of €1.1 million euro.

Ten submissions were received on the file from local residents. Concerns raised included traffic concerns, homes being overlooked and boundary issues.