Bláthnaid Treacy to DJ at the Curragh Derby this Friday

Well-known 2FM DJ Bláthnaid Treacey will provide a summer soundtrack at the Curragh after racing finishes next Friday night on the opening day of this year's Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby festival.

DJ Bláthnaid takes to the decks at 9pm and will provide racegoers on the opening evening of the festival with a chance to relax and party ahead of Derby Day.

The Curragh is staging three music nights this season as part of their ‘Summer Sounds’ initiative.

Folk-pop band Seo Linn kicked off the sessions on June 8 after the June Fest Newbridge Parish Raceday.

Derek McGrath CEO of the Curragh said: “We are delighted to enhance our Friday nights with the addition of some great Irish music acts to complement the great racing.

“We are sure that these evenings will be a great hit with the local community, corporate and social groups and individuals alike.”

The third 'Summer Sounds' night will take place on August 31 (act yet to be announced).

Meanwhile, vocalist Gemma Sugrue will return to perform both the Irish National Anthem and The Curragh of Kildare on Derby Day and will be accompanied by the Garda Band.

Gemma is the soloist with Jenny Greene and the RTÉ Concert Orchestra for their very popular performances of 90s dance classics.