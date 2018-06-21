Style tips from Curragh Irish Derby Best Dressed judge Nina Carberry

Former jockey Nina Carberry believes style is very a individualistic thing.

As one of the judges of the Most Stylish Lady on this year’s Irish Derby Day at the Curragh, she will be looking for what makes an individual stand out on the day.

The Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Festival takes place at The Curragh Racecourse from Friday, 29 June to Sunday July 1.

The best dressed lady on Derby Day will scoop an all-expenses paid trip to Dubai, courtesy of the title sponsor, staying in the Jumeirah Creekside Hotel, plus a €1,000 spending spree at the airport retailer.

The winner will also receive a luxury overnight stay at the K Club in Straffon on either side of their trip, plus a chauffeur-driven transfer to the airport.

If you are attending Derby Day, you’re bound to be already thinking about what to wear to scoop this year’s best-dressed prize — so we asked judge Nina what will catch her eye.

“It really depends on the individual,” she said.

“It could be quirky, funky, nice and summery. As long as there is a stand-out feature such as a nice hat, you will attract my attention.”

Her advice to all would be racing fashionistas is to aim for ‘comfy chic’, as a day at the races is often a long one.

“It is a long day so you want to remain comfortable while looking stylish,” she said.

“Comfy chic is always good. High heels can work but you don’t want to see someone struggling in them.”

Although now retired, the multiple race winning jockey, who is married to Ted Walsh Jr and mum to baby Rosie, still works with horses everyday.

“I ride out at Ballydoyle so I am still in the racing game,” she said.

“It helps keep me busy and in touch with the horses. I’m riding out everyday and I am still working with horses, just not racing them anymore.”

Nina Carberry

Nina is no stranger to the Curragh, having won the Ladies Derby there on a couple of occasions.

“The Curragh is a stand-out race track and a pleasure to ride around, and to have a couple of winners was great. I’m really looking forward to going back and seeing the changes as part of the new redevelopment,” she said.

She got her first Cheltenham Festival win in 2005 on Dabiroun in the Fred Winter Juvenile Novices’ Handicap Hurdle.

It was the first time in 18 years that a female jockey won a race at the Cheltenham Festival.

On September 21, 2017, in her first race in over a year, she won as a mother for the first time. Her win was on Cask Mate at Ballinrobe in the Connacht Tribune flat race.

On the final day of last April’s Punchestown Festival, Carberry announced her retirement after she won on Josie’s Orders for trainer Enda Bolger and owner JP McManus.

Nina married Ted Walsh Junior in February 2012. Walsh is the son of former jockey and Aintree National winning trainer Ted Walsh. Nina’s brother in-law is top jockey Ruby Walsh and her sister in-law is the Irish jockey Katie Walsh. Nina gave birth to Rosie in May 2017.The recently retired Irish female National Hunt jockey admitted that she will always miss racing.

“I’ll always miss the racing — though it’s nice to do something different like this,” she said.

“I am really looking forward to returning to the Curragh racecourse and seeing all the style on the day.

“Being a mum also keeps me busy in my retirement from racing.”

Her last style tip was to be weather prepared for an Irish summer on the day.

“A nice umbrella in your bag will do the trick,” she added.

“Hopefully you won’t need it but knowing our Irish weather you need to be prepared for anything on the day.”

Last year's Derby Best Dressed winner Suzanne McGarry