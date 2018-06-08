Naas CBS X Factor Stars Sean and Conor Price release new music

Naas CBS students Sean and Conor Price have released their second big single, while both preparing for state exams. Get Lost was highly anticipated by the Prices' fans before its release on June 1.

The brothers, who hail from Blessington, shot to fame after a successful stint on the X Factor. Their first single Be Like You was a massive hit.

On June 1, Get Lost went straight to Number 1 on the Irish iTunes charts. Sean (15) and Conor (18) both started their Junior and Leaving Certificates respectively on June 6, before a busy summer of music kicks off.

The duo start their first nationwide headline Be Like You tour on June 23, just two days after the exams finish.

The tour starts in Limerick then moves to Vicar street for two nights, Drogheda, Castlebar, Wexford, Killarney, Derry and finishes in Belfast.

Sean and Conor have had a remarkable year, after making it to the quarter-finals of the X Factor show. Their audition for the show, where they performed a modern take on Jimi Hendrix's All Along the Watchtower, has reached over 3.8 million views on YouTube.

The lads were chosen as wildcards to take part in the X Factor tour. Some 300,000 public votes were cast, and they received a whopping 65.5 per cent of the final vote. The boys had huge support from all across Ireland.

Hundreds turned out for a homecoming gig in Blessington after their elimination from the X Factor. The duo now look ahead to a busy few months on tour.

