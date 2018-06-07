A taste of opera at the Keadeen Hotel in Newbridge

The June Fest Opera Gala marks a first for the organising committee this year.

“This is the first time we have professional opera singers taking part in the festival and we are really looking forward to it,” said Chairman, Colm Somers.

The performance takes place on Tuesday June 19 at 8pm at the Keadeen Hotel.

Four of Ireland's award-winning opera singers — Soprano, Rachel Croash; Mezzo Soprano, Kat Allen; Tenor, Patrick Hyland and Baritone, Rory Musgrave have come together to form the ensemble Irish Opera Artists. They will be accompanied by Dearbhla Collins.

“The Irish Opera Artists are at the forefront of a generation of fresh, young operatic talent in Ireland. Blessed with excellent voices, they are also generous and warm performers. Rachel, Kate, Patrick and Rory are natural entertainers and will send you away from a performance in exceptionally high spirits,” said David Agler, Artistic Director, Wexford Festival Opera.

People can look forward to a packed programme of Opera classics, captivating, passionate and dramatic — an evening to remember.

Tickets cost €15.

People can book their tickets through the Riverbank Arts Centre on www.riverbank.ie or call 045 448327.

Another event worth highlighting from the busy programme is Bands on the Banks featuring Appo & the Disappointments and The Comstocks. This takes place on Sunday June 24 from 4pm to 6pm at Linear Park in Newbridge.

Why not pack up your picnic basket and get your dancing shoes on for this free event in the heart of Newbridge?