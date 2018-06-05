PHOTO GALLERY: Check out yesterday's Newbridge June Fest Family Fun Day
Fun in the sun at St Conleth's Park
Crowds flocked to Newbridge yesterday afternoon for the annual June Fest Family Fun Day.
There were no road closures with all the action taking place at St Conleth's Park and car park. The community expo also took place at the Town Hall.
Check out Tony Keane's photos of all the fun.
