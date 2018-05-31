Yarn bombers get ready to strike at June Fest official opening in Newbridge tomorrow evening

This Friday, June 1 sees the official start of June Fest in Newbridge with the return of the popular yarn bomb extravaganza at Liffey Linear Park at 7pm.

There are over 60 events planned over the next three weeks incorporating music, culture, theatre, art and community activities.

On the music front, big name acts such as Jerry Fish, Declan O'Rourke, Luan Parle and Clive Barns, and Super Extra Bonus Party have been lined up to play.

There are countless family events such as the June Fest & Newbridge Parish Race Day on June 9 and the Family Day at St Conleth's Park on Monday June 4.

Festival chairman, Colm Somers said; "All the preparations are in place. The yarn bomb is going to be bigger than ever. It's a type of grafiti art and this year the theme is animals so that should be brilliant. The Riverbank are underpinning the festival with a huge range of musical events.

"One event we are really looking forward to is the June Fest Opera Gala at the Keadeen Hotel on June 19. This is a first for us, this is the first time we've had professional opera singers performing at the festival. People can book their tickets for that event through the Riverbank Arts Centre and the Luan Parle and Clive Barnes gig is also another one to take note of on June 21 in the Riverbank."

He said some events have been sold out including the Taste of Jazz at All Seasons Restaurant on June 14.

The Irish Military Seminar is also proving popular and is being run with the support of Kildare County Council and www.kildare.ie/ehistory This free event takes place on June 8 and 9 at Riverbank.

Next Monday, June 4 sees the return of the June Fest Family Fun Day from 1pm to 5pm. This year there will no road closures as the event will held at St Conleth's Park and car park. There will be a variety of free fun activities for all the family ranging from arts and crafts, food stalls, stage entertainment, live music and exhibitions.

The Community Expo will be held at the Town Hall at the same time while Newbridge Cottage Market will celebrate it's first anniversary on Saturday June 2 from 10am to 2pm.

Check out the full line up of events on www.junefest.ie