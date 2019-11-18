The Kildare Annual is the ultimate Kildare gift this Christmas

Since it was launched in 2017, the Kildare Christmas Annual has become a bit of an institution and it is now a firm favourite in Christmas stockings at home and abroad. The book peers into the past year with photographs, articles, tributes and profiles. This year’s edition is out this week in the Leinster Leader/Kildare Post office and in local newsagents, priced at just €3.95.

Brought to you by the team at the Leinster Leader/Kildare Post/KildareNow.com the pages are packed with events from throughout the year, dips into Kildare history, showcases photographs of the year and highlights the sporting wins (and losses) from the year gone by. The rich tapestry of the local arts and cultural scene is also on show with countless events from the past year recalled and celebrated.

This year’s Annual is packed with even more than ever before for all the family. There are two pages of Christmas Crafts, a big (and very tough) wordsearch, the Sports Quiz of the Year and the Great Big Movie Quiz to keep you all entertained over the festive season.

All in all, it’s the perfect Christmas gift for Kildare people all over the world. Go on, give a real Kildare present this Christmas - the Kildare Christmas Annual. Out now!