Naas Racecourse gets set for summer racing and barbecue season

Naas Racecourse will host their first of three Summer Racing & BBQ dates next Wednesday evening, June 26th. Award winning and multi-platinum selling artists Keywest will take to the stage after the last race.

The feature race on the day is the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Naas Oaks Trials which has attracted a field of 17 and the impressive Mick Halford trained filly Hamariyna will attempt to make it three on the bounce in the Listed event.

Hamariyna’s potential opposition will come again from the higher rated Dean Street Doll who will be looking to reverse the placings from the last time the two met in the Derrinstown Stud 1,000 Guineas Trial (Group 3) at Leopardstown last month. Dean Street Doll since finish fifth behind Hermosa in the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas.

Also, amongst the entries are some impressive maiden winners including Dermot Weld’s daughter of Galileo, Search For A Song and the inform Pat Twomey’s Loveisthehigherlaw.

Band Keywest have created an infusion of folk, rock and pop and are a main stage act at key festivals including Ireland’s largest festival, Electric Picnic. The Dublin based pop group are a four piece band and have played support slots to the likes of Bastille and Kodaline. Some of the bands major hits include ‘Something Beautiful’ and ‘This Is Heartbreak’.

The Summer BBQ’s are held in at Naas Racecourse's BBQ Pavilion located adjacent to the parade ring. The BBQ Package includes admission to the races, race card, BBQ meal, reserved table for the day and access to live music from Keywest after racing. Pre booking is essential as spaces are almost booked to capacity in the BBQ Pavilion.

The first race goes to post at around 6pm, the last race is at approx 9pm and music will commence just after the last race. Admission tickets are just €15, Student tickets & OAP tickets are €9, the BBQ Packages is €42 and the Beer & Burger package is €30. All mentioned ticket options include access to the live concert from Keywest after racing.

Naas Racecourse is located just minutes from Naas town and the track provides a free shuttle bus to and from Sallins Train Station. JJ Kavanagh are running services from Dublin City and offer racegoers a 10% deposit using the promo code ‘Naasracecourse’.

Summer Racing & BBQ dates will also take place on Saturday July 6 with the inaugural Naas Town Goes Racing Day and the final evening meeting will take place on Wednesday, July 24. Visit naasracourse.com to find out more information or to make a booking.