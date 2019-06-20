Newbridge establishment wins national ‘Best Pub Burger’ title

Burger enthusiasts don’t have to stray too far from home to get their hands on a juicy award-winning burger, as Judge Roy Beans in Newbridge has won the award for ‘Best Pub Burger’.

Kepak, the sponsor of National Burger Day, has announced Leinster’s category winners in the national awards launched to celebrate today's National Burger Day. The awards were voted on by members of the public.

Last year’s winners, The Hungry Moose, in Kilkenny were named overall runners up in the competition. The full list of winners includes: Romayo’s in Leinster won Best National Burger at an Independent Fast-food Chain, Thunder Road Café in Dublin Best Restaurant Burger, Judge Roy Beans in Newbridge won Best Pub Burger, The Butcher Restaurant in Kilkenny won Most Creative Burger Build, Tony’s Pizzeria in Dundalk won Best Burger at an Independent Takeaway, Mullen’s in Dundalk won Best Burger at an Independent Chain and The Hungry Moose won Best Gourmet Burger Specialist.

Along with its award winning burgers, Judge Roy Beans in Newbridge also serves ribs, nachos, chicken wings, and brownies for dessert.

Meanwhile, the Kildare outlets running burger promotions today to mark National Burger Day include:

Macari’s Cafe, Kildare; Hartes of Kildare; Burger Boy Kildare Village; Ron’s (Monasterevin); Cunningham’s Bar (Kildare); The Monastery Inn, Clonard, Enfield; Judge Roy Beans (Newbridge); Eddie Rockets (Newbridge); Macari’s Takeaway (Clane); Genoa (Sallins); Macari 101, Monread Shopping Centre, Naas; 33 South Main Street, Naas; Eddie Rockets (Naas); The Monread Bar & Lounge, Naas; Arkle Bar & Restaurant (Glenroyal Hotel); Central Grill (Sallins); Base Entertainment Centre, Celbridge; Macari’s Main Street (Celbridge); Murphys of Leixlip; Eddie Rockets (Celbridge); Sam's Takeaway, Main Street, Leixlip

