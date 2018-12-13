Find Kildare GOAL Miles times and locations for Christmas 2018 here

Some 11 GOAL Miles will take place in County Kildare this Christmas and St Stephen’s Days.

The event, which is now in its 37th year, takes place in communities across the country during the festive season, with funds raised going to the Dun Laoghaire-based charity’s humanitarian programmes in the developing world. GOAL Miles in Kildare raised almost €18,000 last year.

Alan Vard from GOAL said, “The beauty of the GOAL Mile is its simplicity. People don’t need to register in advance but simply show up to their nearest event, run or walk a mile and contribute whatever they can afford to GOAL on the day.”

The Kildare GOAL Miles are as follows:

December 25th - Christmas Day

Le Cheile Athletic Club, Leixlip starting at 11am

Bishopland, Ballymore Eustace starting at 10.30am

Naas GAA Club, Sallins Road, Naas, starting at 11am

Johnstown Bridge GAA Grounds, Enfield starting at 11am

St. Conleth's Community College, Station Road, Newbridge, starting at 11am

The North Kildare Rugby club starting at 11.30am

Carton House Golf Courtyard, Maynooth, starting at 12 midday

(A GOAL Mile will also take place in Blessington Community College, Co Wicklow, on Christmas Day, starting at 12.15pm)

December 26th – St. Stephens day

Manzors Car Park, Clane, starting at 10am

Kingslane, Kilteel, starting at 10.30am

Clogherinkoe/Broadford GAA starting at 11am

St. Catherine’s Park, Leixlip starting at 11am

How can you get involved?

If you are interested in taking part in your local GOAL mile, all you need to do is find out the date and time of your local event, put on your walking or running shoes and show up! There is no need to register; just turn up and donate what you can to GOAL on the day.