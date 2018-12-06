Big Lego Exhibiton taking place at Blessington Library

An exciting Lego exhibition by Brick.ie will be opened in Blessington this weekend.

It will run in Blessington Library on Saturday, December 6 from 10am-5pm.

“A team of brick.ie builders will be heading to Blessington library in the run up to Christmas. With some fantastic displays and our fantastic brick pit its sure to get you in the festive spirit.”

SEE ALSO: Spectacular ‘O Holy Night’ concert back in Newbridge featuring Owen C Lynch