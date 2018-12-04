Spectacular ‘O Holy Night’ concert back in Newbridge featuring Owen C Lynch

Sunday, December 16 will see the return of the spectacular ‘O Holy Night’ concert at St. Conleth’s Parish Church Newbridge featuring the award winning Owen C Lynch Vocal Ensemble and orchestra.

Under the direction of well known local Newbridge singer, musician and composer Owen C Lynch, this annual evening of uplifting and reflective festive music now in its 19th year is eagerly awaited by audiences from Kildare and its surrounding counties.

Guest soloists performing this year include popular tenor Dave Maguire, soprano Ruby Boland and the Newbridge Vocal Academy Youth Ensemble, a vocal group of Owens young singing students from his singing school. Accompanying once again on the night is the spectacular ‘O Holy Night’ 20 piece orchestra.

This year’s exciting program will again include such favourites as Emmanuel, Silent Night, Winter Wonderland, White Christmas, O Holy Night, Have yourself a merry little Christmas, It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas , What a Wonderful World and Believe from The Polar Express.

In addition to the above festive gems, Owen is busy chorally arranging and orchestrating some exciting new additions to the program to include Joy to the World, The First Noel, The Little Drummer Boy, A Spaceman Came Travelling, So This Is Christmas and the David Essex classic A Winter’s Tale.

The audience will also have their chance to lift the roof of St. Conleth’s when they join the choir, soloists & orchestra for a selection of favourite carols to send you home uplifted and full of Christmas cheer. Due to the popularity of this annual concert, early booking is very strongly advised to avoid disappointment.

Tickets are priced at €20 and are available from Veronica (087 7940850) or from Newbridge Parish Centre, Station Road, Newbridge.



The concert commences at 8.30pm but please arrive early to secure parking and seating. A magical night of festive music guaranteed to bring the magic of Christmas to all.

For further information please email newbridgevocalacademy@gmail.com