12 Nov 2022

Kildare GAA: Naas take out Shinrone in Leinster Club

Goals do the trick in outstanding display from the Kildare hurling champions

Rian Boran, Naas

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

12 Nov 2022 4:23 PM

Email:

tommy@leinsterleader.ie

 wf

Playing for the first time in the Leinster Club SHC, Naas certainly put down a marker of just how far they have travelled in recent times with a comprehensive win over Offly champions Shinrone by all of 17 points.

Naas were never headed, led 2-7 to 0-8 after a physical, no nonsense display from both teams, the difference being the two Naas goals, the first from Charlie Sheridan set up by Cathal Dowling and the second, again set up by Dowling, this time finished by Kevin Aherne.

Shinrone came out with all guns blazing in the seocnd half but while Naas came under pressure they  never looked in real danger and two second half goals finally killed off the game, Shinrone losing a man to a straight red in the 51 minute.

Jack Sheridan with 1-11 was absolutely outstanding, the icing on the cake his goal in 54 minutes.

Naas now take on Kilenny champions, Ballyhald Shamrocks in two weeks time, probably in Croke Park. 

Final score: Naas 4-21 Shinrone 0-16.

Scorers: Naas, Jack Sheridan 1-11 (10 frees), Kevin Aherne 1-1, Charlie Sheridan 1-0, James Burke 1-0, Simon Leacy 0-2, Brian Byrne 0-2, Cathal Dowing 0-2, Kevin Whelan 0-1, Harry Carroll 0-1, Conan Boran 0-1.

Shinrone, Donal Morkan 0-11 (11 frees), Dara Maher 0-2, Jason Sampson 0-2, Declan Cleary 0-1, Luke Watkins 0-1, Sean Clery 0-1.


NAAS: Cormac Gallagher; John McKeon, Ross Kelly, Peter O'Donoghue; Kevin Whelan, Rian Boran, Harry Carroll; Sean Gainey, Simon Leacy; Kevin Aherne, James Burke, Charlie Sheridan; Brian Byrne cpt., Jack Sheridan, Cathal Dowling. Subs: Conan Boran for Kevin Whelan (42 minutes); Liam Wkalsh for Kevin Aherne (58 minutes); Ferran O'Sullivan for Charlie Sheridan (60 minutes); Rian Monaghan for Brian Byrne (62 minutes); Conor Dowling for James Burke (64 minutes).


SHINRONE: Eamonn Cleary; Darren Crean, Peter Cleary, Darren O'Meara; Killian Sampson, Michael Cleary, Dara Maher; Declan Cleary, Luke Watkins; Sean Cleary, Donal Morkan, Adrian Cleary; Paul Cleary, Conor Doughan, Jason Sampson. Subs: Adam landy for Declan Cleary (46 minutes); DJ McLoughlin for Paul Cleary (55minuts); Darragh Landy for Luke Watkins (58 minuts).


REFEREE: Caymon Flynn, Westmeath.

