Kildare and Dublin drawn on same side in Leinster SFC 2023

Kildare manager Glenn Ryan
Kildare have been drawn to meet the winners of Carlow v Wicklow in the quarter-final of the 2023 Leinster Senior Football Championship, however while Wexford will take on Laois in the first round, the winners are due to meet Dublin in the quarter-final setting up a possible sem-final between Kildare and Dublin.
Meath look to be the real winners from the draw, having been drawn on the other side where Colm O'Rourke's side will initially meet the winners of Longford v Offaly; before a possible semi-final against who emerges from Longford/Offaly v Westmeath/Louth.
No doubt a tough draw for Kildare manager Glenn Ryan and The Lilies.
The full Leinster SFC 2023 draw:
LEINSTER FINAL:
Round 1: Longford v Offaly, Wicklow v Carlow, Wexford v Laois
Quarter-Finals: Kildare v Wicklow/Carlow; Dublin v Wexford/Laois; Meath v Longford/Offaly; Westmeath v Louth
Semi-Finals: Kildare/Wicklow/Carlow v Dublin/Wexford/Laois, Meath/Longford/Offaly v Westmeath/Louth.
The other provincial draws which were conducted today reads as follows:
ULSTER:
Preliminary Round: Armagh v Antrim;
Quarter-Finals: Fermanagh v Derry, Tyrone v Monaghan, Down v Donegal, Cavan v Armagh/Antrim
Semi-Finals: Fermanagh/Derry v Tyrone/Monaghan, Down/Donegal v Cavan/Armagh/Antrim.
CONNACHT:
Quarter-Finals: Leitrim v New York, London v Sligo, Roscommon v Mayo
Semi-Finals: Galway v Roscommon/Mayo, London/Sligo v New York/Leitrim.
MUNSTER:
Quarter-Finals: Tipperary v Waterford, Cork v Clare
Semi-Finals: Limerick v Cork/Clare, Tipperary/Waterford v Kerry.
