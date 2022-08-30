Sarsfields beat Kilcock but lose out on score difference in Kildare Senior B Hurling Championship

UPMC Senior B Hurling Championship, Round 5

Sarsfields 2-15

Kilcock 1-15

Despite defeating Kilcock by a deserved three points in the UPMC Senior Hurling 'B' Championship at Hawkfield on Thursday evening, it is their opponents, Kilcock, who make it through to the semif-final. Moorefield, Kilcock and Sarsfields all finished on three points but scoring difference saw Moorefield grab third spot with Kilcock the fourth, Sarsfields losing out.

The semi-final line-up sees table toppers Éire Óg Corrachoill meet Kilcock while Naas (2nds) will play The Moores.

On Thursday Sarsfields and Kilcock put on a decent game in Hawkfield and while there were probably more players on the field than spectators in the stand, the two sides gave it their all and while Sarsfields led for most of the game theresult was still in doubt right up to the final minutes.

Not for the first time The Sash had to thank Denis 'Rasher' O'Callaghan who once again put on a great display in goals making a few top class saves while at the other end of the pitch the main man was undoubtedly Emmet Carroll. The full forward hit no less than a dozen points, one in particular was top drawer effort, good enough to grace any stage at any level.

Wing back, Kevin Barry got Sarsfields off to a fine start while John Quane had the sides level after five.

Emmet Carroll hit two quick points but Kilcock hit back with three points in a row from Paddy Bermingham, Dylan Morrow and Eoghan Flood but Emmett Carroll tied them up at 0-4 apiece on 18 minutes.

Denis O'Callaghan made a brilliant save to deny Niall Doolan, the resultant 65 was converted with John Quane adding a second to go two clear.

A long ball into the danger area saw Emmett Carroll knock down the ball to Kevin Healy who found the net but Kilcock hit back before the break with a goal from John Quane to leave the half-time score reading Sarsfields 1-9 Kilcock 1-8.

A second goal from Kevin Healy set up Sarsfields but Kilcock were far from a spent force despite going four points down and by the mid-way point the lead was down to a single point Sarsfields 2-10 Kilcock 1-12.

However four points, all frees from the impressive Emmett Carroll kept The Moores noses in front despite Kilcock keeping up the pressure right to the end with Denis O'Callaghan making another final save right at the death.

Deserved win for Sarsfields but due to scoring difference lose out in qualifying for the semi-finals.

Final score: Sarsfields 2-15 Kilcock 1-15.

Scorers: Sarsfields, Emmett Carroll 0-12 (7 frees), Kevin Healy 2-0, Colm Galvin 0-1, Kevin Barry 0-1, Mick Aherne 0-1.

Kilcock, John Quane 1-4, Eoghan Flood 0-5, Niall Doolan 0-4 (two 65s, 1 free), Dylan Morrow 0-1, Rossa O'Brien 0-1.



SARSFIELDS: Denis O'Callaghan; Conor O'Dwyer, David Breslin, Sean Molloy; Conor O'Mahoney, Chris Horan, Kevin Barry; Dan Donoghue, Kevin Shaw; James Carroll, Mick Aherne, Colm Galvin; Niall O'Connor, Emmet Carroll, Kevin Healy.

KILCOCK: Daragh Browne; Pierce Morrow, Tom Jones, Sean Hodgins; Paul Leonard, Luke McKenna, Tom Geraghty; Declan Keane, Dylan Morrow; Evan O'Brien, Niall Doolan, Paddy Bermingham; John Quane, James Murphy, Eoghan Flood. Sub: Conor Byrne.



REFEREE: Brian Carney.