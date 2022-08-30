Hyland and Ennis lead Ballyteague through Kildare IFC prelim against Ellistown

The Auld Shebeen Bar Athy Intermediate Football Championship preliminary quarter-final

Ballyteague 1-14

Ellistown 0-9

Ballyteague booked their place in the quarter-final proper of the IFC with a somewhat comfortable win over Ellistown in the pre quarter at St Conleth's Park on Saturday afternoon.

While it was a game The Larks always looked reasonably comfortable Ellistown will, no doubt wonder, what might have been if they had converted some of their scoring chances, in both halves, but having said that it was when Ballyteague lost Gerry

Melia to a black card in the second half that saw Ellistown enjoy their best period but Melia reappeared so did the dominance from the boys in green and gold.

The winners got off to a fflying start when, after two minutes, a long ball in from Luke Jacob saw Gary Nugent get a fist to it, the ball ending up in the back of the net.

Jimmy Hyland opened his account with a free and Cian Loughlin added a point as Ballyteague got an early grip leading 1-2 to 0-0 after 11 minutes.

Two points from Pat Martin and Tadhg Watson got Ellistown up and running; a foul on Jimmy Hyland (not the first of the last on the day) saw him fire over as Ballyteague dominated with points from Stephen Ennis)2) and one from Tommy Callan saw The Larks lead the break 1-6 to 0-3, Eoin O'Loughlin getting the third Ellistown just on the break.

Hyland and Ennis extended the lead on the resumption; a Darragh Watson free reduced the lead but Brian McGrath responded before a lovely effort from Pat Martin left the score 1-9 to 0-5.

Gary Nugent responded for Ballyteague before Gerry Melia picked up a black and that was the signal for Ellistown to enjoy their best period with three points on the trot from Conor O'Loughlin to close the gap back to five.

Melia returned soon after and while Ellistown through a Conor Lindy got it back to four, Jimmy Hyland fired over to relief the pressure, Ballyteague having failed to score for the previous 16 minutes.

Stephen Ennis and two more from Hyland sealed the issue on a final score line of Ballyteague 1-14 Ellistown 0-9.

Jimmy Hyland was again in top form, his overall contribution was top class, his movement and work-rate are absolutely seocnd no none. Ballyteague will now play Leixlip in the quarter-final.

Scorers: Ballyteague Jimmy Hyland 0-6 (2 frees), Ryan Webb 1-0, Stephen Ennis 0-4, Ian Loughlin 0-1, Tommy Callan 0-1, Gary Nugent 0-1, Brian McGrath 0-1.

Ellistown, Conor Loughlin 0-3, Tadhg Watson 0-1, Pat Martin 0-2, Eoin O'Loughlin 0-1, Darragh Watson 0-1 (free), Conor Lindy 0-1.

BALLYTEAGUE: Derrick Mooney; Gary Nugent, Donal Dempsey, Ryan Webb; Glen Thorpe, Gerry Melia, Cian Loughlin; Tommy Callan, David Randles; Brian McGrath, Conor Mullaney, Jimmy Hyland; Luke Jacob, Cathal Hanafin, Stephen Ennis. Subs: Fionn Murphy for Cathal Hanafin (44 minutes); Seamus Hanafin for Gary Nugent (56 minutes).

ELLISTOWN: Oran Donnelly; Sean Lindy, Michael Kelly, Andrew McLoughlin; Darragh Watson, Kevin Martin, Pat Martin; James Sutton, Tom Waters; Eoin O'Loughlin, Conor O'Loughlin, Max Lennon; Tadhg Watson, Shane Maughan, Conor Lindy. Subs: Andy O'Neill for Max Lennon (54 minutes).

REFEREE: Niall Colgan.