Naas CBS crowned All-Ireland Schools champions

Naas CBS were crowned All-Ireland PPS champions and holders of the Hogan Cup for their first time following a two point win over St Brendan's of Killarney in a cracking final played at Croke Park this afternoon.

A mighty game of football that was in the melting pot until a brillian Kevin Cummins goal in th 58 minute and while Brendan's came with a seond goal of their own it was not enough as Naas CBS won on a final score line of Naas CBS 3-14 St brendan's Killlarney 2-15.

Naas enjoyed a fair bit of posession early on but did not put that dominance on the score board. However after going through a bit of a stick pitch came alive before the break hitting 1-2 inside three minutes just before the break, the goals from Fionn Cooke and Kevin Cummins.

Naas led by six at the break 2-6 to and certainly looked in the driving seat. St Brendan's opened with a cracking goal inside a minute of the resumption and while they reduced the lead to a single point, they never got level and Naas deservedly held on to win by two.

The man of the match award went to Kevin Cummins, who scored 2-5 in a memorable display.

Scorers: Naas CBS, Kevin Cummins 2-5 (2 frees), Fionn Cooke 1-0, Gavin Thompson 0-3 (1 free), Sean Broderick 0-2, Niall Dolan 0-2, Dara Crowley 0-1, Colm Dalaton 0-1,

St Brendan's, William Shine 1-5 (1 free), Mark O'Shea 1-0, Cian Foley 0-3, Luke Crowley 0-3, Cian McMahon 0-4 (2 fees),



NAAS CBS: David McPartlin (Raheens); Tim Ryan (Naas), Charlie Murphy (Naas), Cian Boran (Eadestown); Rob Fitzgerald (Naas), Fionn Tully Jt Cpt. (Raheens), Jack McKevitt Jt Cpt (Raheens); Dara Crowley (Raheens); Daire Guerin (Naas); Sean Broderick (Ballymore Eustace), Colm Dalton (Sallins), Fionn Cooke (Raheens); Niall Dolan (Raheens), Gavin Thompson (Raheens), Kevin Cummins (Naas). Jack Taaffe (Raheens) for Fionn Cooke (44 minutes); Elliot Beirne (56 minutes); Darragh Jameson for Robert Fitzgerald (61 minutes);



ST BRENDAN'S: Aaron O'Sullivan; Cian Lynch, Tomás Clifford, Harry Byrne; Darragh Fleming, Cara O'Callaghan, John Kelleher; Liam Randles, Killian O'Sullivan; Mikey Moriarty, Cian Foley, Luke Crowley; Cian McMahon, Alex Hennigan, William Shine. Subs: Rian Colleran for Tomás Clifford (half time); Charlie Keating for Alex Hennigan (half time); Mark O'Shea for Mikey Moriarty (48 minutes); Michael Mullane for Liam Randles (54 minutes); Aidan O'Neill for Cian Foley (62 minutes).

REFEREE: Paul Faloon, Down.