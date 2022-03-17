Naas CBS crowned All-Ireland Schools champions

Colm Dalton of Naas CBS in action against Cian McMahon of St Brendan's Killarney during the Masita GAA Football All Ireland Post PPS Hogan Cup Final at Croke Park. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach Sportsfile
Naas CBS were crowned All-Ireland PPS champions and holders of the Hogan Cup for their first time following a two point win over St Brendan's of Killarney in a cracking final played at Croke Park this afternoon.
A mighty game of football that was in the melting pot until a brillian Kevin Cummins goal in th 58 minute and while Brendan's came with a seond goal of their own it was not enough as Naas CBS won on a final score line of Naas CBS 3-14 St brendan's Killlarney 2-15.
Naas enjoyed a fair bit of posession early on but did not put that dominance on the score board. However after going through a bit of a stick pitch came alive before the break hitting 1-2 inside three minutes just before the break, the goals from Fionn Cooke and Kevin Cummins.
Naas led by six at the break 2-6 to and certainly looked in the driving seat. St Brendan's opened with a cracking goal inside a minute of the resumption and while they reduced the lead to a single point, they never got level and Naas deservedly held on to win by two.
The man of the match award went to Kevin Cummins, who scored 2-5 in a memorable display.
Scorers: Naas CBS, Kevin Cummins 2-5 (2 frees), Fionn Cooke 1-0, Gavin Thompson 0-3 (1 free), Sean Broderick 0-2, Niall Dolan 0-2, Dara Crowley 0-1, Colm Dalaton 0-1,
St Brendan's, William Shine 1-5 (1 free), Mark O'Shea 1-0, Cian Foley 0-3, Luke Crowley 0-3, Cian McMahon 0-4 (2 fees),
NAAS CBS: David McPartlin (Raheens); Tim Ryan (Naas), Charlie Murphy (Naas), Cian Boran (Eadestown); Rob Fitzgerald (Naas), Fionn Tully Jt Cpt. (Raheens), Jack McKevitt Jt Cpt (Raheens); Dara Crowley (Raheens); Daire Guerin (Naas); Sean Broderick (Ballymore Eustace), Colm Dalton (Sallins), Fionn Cooke (Raheens); Niall Dolan (Raheens), Gavin Thompson (Raheens), Kevin Cummins (Naas). Jack Taaffe (Raheens) for Fionn Cooke (44 minutes); Elliot Beirne (56 minutes); Darragh Jameson for Robert Fitzgerald (61 minutes);
ST BRENDAN'S: Aaron O'Sullivan; Cian Lynch, Tomás Clifford, Harry Byrne; Darragh Fleming, Cara O'Callaghan, John Kelleher; Liam Randles, Killian O'Sullivan; Mikey Moriarty, Cian Foley, Luke Crowley; Cian McMahon, Alex Hennigan, William Shine. Subs: Rian Colleran for Tomás Clifford (half time); Charlie Keating for Alex Hennigan (half time); Mark O'Shea for Mikey Moriarty (48 minutes); Michael Mullane for Liam Randles (54 minutes); Aidan O'Neill for Cian Foley (62 minutes).
REFEREE: Paul Faloon, Down.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.