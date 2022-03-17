PICTURES: Scenes of delight at Croke Park as Naas CBS crowned All-Ireland champions

Dara Crowley of Naas CBS celebrates with the cup. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
There were scenes of delight at Croke Park this afternoon after Naas CBS scooped the Masita GAA Football All-Ireland Post Primary Schools Hogan Cup title, beating St Brendan's of Killarney by 3-14 to 2-15.
ALL PICTURES: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
