31/08/2021

In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Tommy Callaghan

No big shocks as Senior Hurling Championship (Round 1) is completed with wins for Naas, Celbridge, Coill Dubh and Leixlip.

Naas are crowned IHL (2021) Division 2 champions.

We look ahead to another big weekend of championship fare with action in senior, intermediate and junior football championships.

As the Cúl Camp season is completed we carry four page special from the popular event.

Golf: All the action from the Fairways, with results, upcoming events and picture coverage.

Pitch and Putt: our very popular weekly Pitch and Putt section continues this week with news from around the clubs, and much more.

Racing: another successful week for local owner, trainers and jockeys, we look back at the action.

Dogs: Our weekly extensive report from the Newbridge Dog Track,

Soccer: Another busy week on the KDFL front, match-of-the-day, results, fixtures, up-to-date tables and the weekly Focus on the Senior Division.

