Kildare get over dogged Antrim side in Leinster MHC

Kildare had a nine point win over Antrin at Abbottastown GAA COE, on Saturday, in the opening group game in the Electric Ireland Leinster Minor Hurling Championship, 1-13 to 0-7.

And while the winners were fully deserving of their win, undoubtedly the better time, they laboured for periods of the game, that after enjoying a fine opening quarter but lost their way, ironically after Antrim had a man sent off after 16 minutes, which seemed to do more for Antrim that it did for Kildare.

Having said that the winners were never headed, led by two at the break 0-7 to 0-5 but it took a goal from Charlie Sheridan, after great work Conor Treacy, to finally shake off the determined challenge of Antrim.

Manager, Eoin Stapleton, said after the game, he was not only delighted with the win but very happy to even get the game. We played reasonably well, against a side from a higher level than us, but we have now beaten them on the last three occasions we have met which has to be good for Kildare hurling.

Scorers: Kildare, Conn Kehoe 0-8 (8 fres), Charlie Sheridan 1-0, Conor Treacy 0-2, Cian Boran 0-1, Fionn Maher 0-1, Killian Harrington 0-1,



Antrim, Fintan McQuillan 0-4 (3 frees), Paddy McKillop 0-1 (free), Eoin McFerran 0-1, Aidan Scullion 0-1.

KILDARE: Ben Loughlin (Naas); Stephen Moran (Sallins), Liam O'Reilly (Naas), Daniel O'Meara (Maynooth); Fionn Cooke (Éire Óg Corra Choill), Cian Boran (Naas), Daire Guerin (Naas); Ciaran Flanagan (Maynooth), Conn Kehoe (Moorefield); Conor Treacy (Celbridge), Niall Dolan (Éire Óg Corra Choill), Fionn Maher (Naas); Charlie Sheridan (Naas), Alan Goss (Celbridge), Killian Harrington (Naas). Subs: Cormac Nolan (Maynooth) for Niall Dolan (44 minutes); Eoin Hayes (Kilcock) for Fionn Maher (55 minutes); Rory Byrden (Maynooth) for Daire Gurein (55 minutes); Tom O'Donovana (Naas) for Charlie Sheridan (59 minutes); Sean Gleeson (Celbridge) for Ciarn Flanagan (60 minutes).

ANTRIM: Colm McKeegan; Shane McKenna, Ben McAuley, Dubhaitach Wilson; Pearse Short, Eoin Trainor, Conor Boyle; Ruairi McCormick, Eoin McFerran; Aidan Scullion, Padraig McKillop Ruairi Murray; Seanie McIntosh, Fintan McQuillan, Anthony McCarrigle. Subs: Luke O'Connor for Ruairi McCormack (half time); Darragh Turley for Seanie McIntosh (38 minutes); Shea McDonnell for Ruairi Murray (47 minutes); Marcus Toner for Shane McKenna (55 minutes).

REFEREE: Mark Ryan, Dublin.