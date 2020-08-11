In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Serious reprecussions, and not just on Kildare GAA club front (Tommy Callaghan);

GAA serves up a double whammy to The Lockdown Three (Tommy Callaghan);

Cúl Camp: this week we visit Round Towers and Straffan GAA clubs,

Boxing Feature: Setanta Boxing Academy, Newbridge, mark incredible 2019 season;

Golf: all the results from the region plus photo shoot from Athy Lady Captain's Prize.

Naas Racecourse seeking 20 Lockdown Heroes; magnificent prizes to be won, including €2,000 cash.

Another Group 1 success for Dusty Foley and Jessica Harrington.

Dogs: record breaking Pennys Daru at Newbridge Stadium.

All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader ... in the shops now.