In this week's Leinster Leader Sport
Kildare GAA plan with a view to playing league and championship;
Kildare hurlers fun for Roar For Ruairi fund;
The Big Interview: Johne Murphy, on his journey from Leicester Tigers to Munster ... and beyond;
Archive: 2001 Hurling title returns to the county town;
Over before it started (Tommy Callaghan);
Racing: Questions and Answers with Kerry jockey Jack Kennedy;
National Hunt Fixtures for June and July announced;
Caragh Gaelic Football team of the '40s;
A thank you message form Cill Dara RFC to players, supporters and fans.
All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader ... in the shops now.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on