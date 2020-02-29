Kildre Schools: Naas CBS game off
St Farnan's Prosperous game remains fixed for Darver
Today's Top Oil Leinster PP Schools 'A' semi final between Naas CBS and Marist College, has been postponed.
It is provisionally refixed for Tuesday; more details later.
Meanwhile the Masita GAA Post Primary Schools Br. Edmund Ignatius Rice Cup (Senior D Football), All Irelalnd semi final, between St Farnan's of Prosperous and Ballybay of Monaghan, fixed for Darver COE is set to go ahead, throw-in 12.30
