Kildre Schools: Naas CBS game off

St Farnan's Prosperous game remains fixed for Darver

Tommy Callaghan

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

Email:

tommy.callaghan@leinsterleader.ie

Kildre Schools: Naas CBS game off

Today's Top Oil Leinster PP Schools 'A' semi final between Naas CBS and Marist College, has been postponed.

It is provisionally refixed for Tuesday; more details later.

Meanwhile the Masita GAA Post Primary Schools Br. Edmund Ignatius Rice Cup (Senior D Football), All Irelalnd semi final, between St Farnan's of Prosperous and Ballybay of Monaghan, fixed for Darver COE is set to go ahead, throw-in 12.30