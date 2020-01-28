Naas CBS stroll into Bosco Cup last eight

Holders of the Bro Bosco Cup Leinster PP Schools 'A' 2019 champions, Naas CBS, strolled into the last eight of this season's competition with a comprehensive win over Athlone CC this afternoon, at a bitterly cold Raheens GAA Headquarters.

Hot favourites to advance, the Ronan Joyce managed team did not have to move out of second gear as they dominated from start to finish to book their place in the quarter finals.

Leading 3-10 to 0-1 at the break, the goals coming from Kevin Quinn, Alex Beirne and James Dalton, Naas have had tougher training sessions as they attempt to put back-to-back Leinster titles together and if this is anything to go on they will take a bit of beating.

Simon Murphy and Neil Aherne added two more goals in the second half as the boys from the county town school ran out winners on a final score line of Naas CBS 5-18 Athlone CC 0-7.

Manager Joyce said after the game that while he was happy to advance added "the main thing for our lads now is to stay focused; we will have stiffer games than that; happy to win and to get more lads on the pitch."

Scorers: Naas CBS, Simon Murphy 1-5, Alex Beirne 1-2, James Dalton 1-2, Kevin Quinn 1-1, Neil Aherne 1-1, Nick Sweeney 0-2, Sean McLoughlin 0-2, Paddy Kelly 0-1, Will Purcell 0-1, Joe Murphy 0-1 (free).

Athlone CC, Fergus Lennon 0-2 (1 free), Dylon Keegan 0-2, Luke Greislean 0-1, Jack O'Beirne 0-1, Dan Keenan 0-1.

NAAS CBS: David Morrissey; Farren O'Sullivan, Conan Boran, Eamonn Dunne; Paddy Kelly, Adam Malone, Paddy McDermott; Drew Costello, Kevin Quinn; Sean McLoughlin, Alex Beirne, Nick Sweeney; Simon Murphy, Sam Morrissey, James Dalton. Subs: Brendan Quinn for Alex Beirne (half time); Will Purcell for Paddy McDermott (half time); Joe Murphy for Kevin Quinn (half time); Matthew Whelan for Sam Morrissey (47 minutes); Neil Aherne for Sean McLoughlin (47 minutes).

ATHLONE CC: Gary Martin; Daniel Guinan, Faolan Kennedy, james Madden; Luke Greislean, Rob Dolan, Shane Keenan; Patrick Lynch, Dylon Keegan; John Feeney, Mark Naughton, Conor Keenaghan; Fergus Lennon, Cormac Canney, Jack O'Beirne. Subs: Brian Monaghan for Conor Keenaghan (19 minutes); Dylan Fagan for John Feeney (38 minutes); Liam Egan for Faolan Kennedy (48 minutes); Dan Keenan for James Madden (52 minutes).

REFEREE: Seamus Mulhaire.