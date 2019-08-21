Kildare GAA: Allenwood too strong for Milltown

Allenwood had a comfortable win over Milltown in Tuesday evening's delayed Pittman Traffic IFC, Group 3 Round 2 game played at Hawkfield.

The Blues were in control for most of the evening, led 1-5 to 0-2 at the break going on to win 2-13 to 0-8 making it two wins from two.

Johnny Doyle was leading scorer with 1-4, a brilliantly worked goal, while Johnny Byrne hit an excellent long range point.

Milltown's Alan Dignam, Robbie Scully and substitute Thomas Hamilton were their bet.

On Monday evening Clogherinkoe defeated Ellistown in their re-arranged second round game, convincintly by 4-17 0-9 sending them top of Group 2 in the IFC.