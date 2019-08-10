Kildare Championsip: Castledermot shock Naas in Kildare SFC

Castledermot, Division 2 League champions, shocked Division 1 and Leinster Leader Cup holders, Naas, in the opening game of the Kildare SFC at St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, this afternoon.

After a game in which the sides were level on seven occasions, Castledermot eventually pulled two points clear to record an excellent win in the opening Group 2 Round 1 game.

Meanwhile Johnstownbridge, in control for most of the game, just about scraped over Clane by a point while Athy proved too strong for Round Towers in the third SFC game at Newbridge.

In Hawkfield Eadestown got the better of Two Mile House.

RESULTS TO DATE:

Joe Mallon Renault Motors SFC:

Group 2, Round 1: Castledermot 0-11 Naas 0-9.

Group 4, Round 1: Johnstownbridge 0-12 Clane 1-8;

Group 4, Round 1: Athy 2-10 Round Towers 0-8.

Group 1, Round 1: Eadestown 2-12 Two Mile House 1-9.

Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship:

Group 1, Round 1: Rathangan 1-15 Ellistown 0-13.

Group 4, Round 1: Kilcock 0-8 Ballyteague 0-7;

Group 3, Round 1: Allenwood 0-00 Sallins 0-00.