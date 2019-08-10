Kildare Championsip: Castledermot shock Naas in Kildare SFC
Johnstownbridge scrape over Clane
Round Towers Mark Scanlon holds off the challenge of Athy Danny O'Keeffe during the Senior Football Championship game played at St Conleths Park, Newbridge
Castledermot, Division 2 League champions, shocked Division 1 and Leinster Leader Cup holders, Naas, in the opening game of the Kildare SFC at St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, this afternoon.
After a game in which the sides were level on seven occasions, Castledermot eventually pulled two points clear to record an excellent win in the opening Group 2 Round 1 game.
Meanwhile Johnstownbridge, in control for most of the game, just about scraped over Clane by a point while Athy proved too strong for Round Towers in the third SFC game at Newbridge.
In Hawkfield Eadestown got the better of Two Mile House.
RESULTS TO DATE:
Joe Mallon Renault Motors SFC:
Group 2, Round 1: Castledermot 0-11 Naas 0-9.
Group 4, Round 1: Johnstownbridge 0-12 Clane 1-8;
Group 4, Round 1: Athy 2-10 Round Towers 0-8.
Group 1, Round 1: Eadestown 2-12 Two Mile House 1-9.
Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship:
Group 1, Round 1: Rathangan 1-15 Ellistown 0-13.
Group 4, Round 1: Kilcock 0-8 Ballyteague 0-7;
Group 3, Round 1: Allenwood 0-00 Sallins 0-00.
