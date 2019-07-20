Kildare SFL: Carbury stroll past Moorefield to book final spot

Carbury caused a major shock defeating county champions by all of 15 points in this afternoon's EMS SFL Division 1 semi final played at St Conleth's Park, Newbridge.

The teams were evenly matched early on but gradually Carbury, helped by a dominant midfield, took control going on to lead at the break 0-10 to 0-3.

Moorefield were at sixes and sevens all over the field and even the introduction of early subs made no difference as the boys in blue and yellow continued to dominate in the second half eventually winning by 1-18 to 0-6 and will now meet the winners of Sunday's second semi final between Naas and Sarsfields.

Scorers: Carbury, Eoghan O'Flaherty 1-9 (6 frees, 45), Dean Cummins 0-2, Justin Reilly 0-2, Stephen McKeon 0-1, Andy Dermody 0-1, Jack Cully 0-1, Jimmy Dunne 0-1, Jack Cully 0-1.

Moorefield, Eanna O'Connor 0-4 (3 frees), Adam Tyrrell 0-2 (1 free).

The opening game at Newbridge saw Suncroft defeat Ardclough in the SFL Division 4 Shield final on a score line of Suncroft 2-15 Ardclough 0-8