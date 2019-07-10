Event planned to mark centenary of Kildare's 1919 All-Ireland win

2019 is the centenary of Co. Kildare’s victory over Galway in the 1919 All-Ireland football final.

To mark the historic result a commemorative event will be held in St.Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, on August 21 2019 when children from Co. Kildare will take part in a football blitz.

The Kildare Decade of Commemorations committee are calling on any descendants of the players and officials, families and/or individuals, to come forward with stories, photographs, medals and other ephemera so we can honour these All Ireland heroes. Any photographs, medals etc. can be scanned or copied and returned immediately to their owners. Please contact localhistory@kildarecoco.ie and 045-448351.

Any descendants of the team are very welcome to attend the football blitz.

They are also interested in the stories around the event as much as the match itself, such as that of the mascot. What happened to him?

‘The Kildare men were accompanied by their tiny mascot in F. Conlan’s little three year old son, who wore the Kildare colours, jersey, pants and football boots complete, and wore a band across his jersey with the motto “Up Kildare.” A special ovation was accorded the tiny Kildare representative as he entered the field on the Kildare captain’s shoulder and submitted to the attention of the photographers and cinema operators.’

The photograph of the team and officals in 1919 includes: Back row: Bill White, Michael Buckley, Joe Connor, James Conlan, Tom Goulding, Tom Lawlor, Larry Hussey Cribben, Bernie McGlade, Rev. Jim Stanley, Pat O’Grady, D. McDonagh, Peter Carey; Front row: Joe McDonald, Peter Garret, Jim ‘Ginger’ Moran, John Carey, Paul Doyle, Albert O’Neill, Larry Stanley (Capt.), Peter Conlan (mascot), James O’Connor, George Magan, Chris ‘Kit’ Flynn, Frank ‘Joyce’ Conlan, Tommy Kelly.

According to the committee, in a report published ahead of the Leinster Final, Kildare v. Dublin, the players and clubs were listed as follows:

L. Cribben (Goal) (Clane)

Jas. Conlan (St. Conleith’s)

J. Moran (Kilcock)

T. Goulding (Maddenstown)

M. Buckley (Caragh)

Joe O’Connor (Kilcock)

P.Grady (St. Conleith’s)

M. Sammon (Clane)

J. Reilly (Caragh)

B. McGlade (St. Conleith’s)

P. Flynn (Kilcock)

L. Stanley (Caragh)

G. Magan (Kilcock)

Jas. O’Connor (Two-Mile-House)

F. Conlan (St. Conleith’s)

Subs:- A. O’Neill (Maddenstown), P. Doyle (Maddenstown), P. Garrett (Maddenstown), J.

Carey (St. Conleith’s), T. Lawler (Naas).