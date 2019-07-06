Kildare crowned Leinster minor champs after extra time

Where do you start to explain this one.

Magnificent game between two excellent teams but there can be no denying The Lilies as they deservedly claim another Leinster title and when it's Dublin that is on the other side it makes it all the more sweeter.

Dublin led by a point at half time, 0-8 to 0-7, the game having been held up for a serious looking injury to Dublin no. 6 Senan Forker.

Kildare went five down three minutes into the second half but then took control with five unanswered points to lead by one but Dublin hit back to level in the 64 minute.

Kildare got off to a flyer in extra time, Eoin Meehan before Eoin Bagnall blasted to the Dublin net, Dildare got it back to three before on the stroke of half time Aaron Browne got Kildare's second goal to lead 2-17 to 1-14.

Three quick points at the start of the second half (extra time) and Kildare looked all but home and hosed and while Dublin through everything at them, The Lilies held out with some outstanding defending to take the title on a final score line of Kildare 2-21 Dublin 1-19.



Scorers: Kildare, Eoin Bagnall 1-7 (6 frees), Aaron Browne 1-7, Shane Flynn 0-3, Eoin Meehan 0-2, Mikey Delanunty 0-1, Kevn Eustace 0-1.



Dublin, Fionn Murray 0-11 (6 frees, 45), Luke Swan 1-1, Ryan O'Dwyer 0-3 (2 frees), Luke Curran 0-2, Alex Rogers 0-1, Robbie Bolger 0-1.



KILDARE: Cian Burke (Clane); Mark Maguire (Naas), Conan Boran (Eadestown), Tommy Gill (Carbury); PJ Cullen (St. Laurence’s), Oisin O'Rourke (Athy), Jack Quinn (Leixlip); Shane Flynn (Balyna), Kevin Eustace jt captain (St Laurence’s); Aaron Browne, jt captain (Celbridge), Ciaran O’Brien (Kilcullen), Eoin Bagnall (Aylmer Gaels); Oisin Milmoe (Carbury), Adam Conneely (Two Mile House), Aedan Boyle (Balyna). Subs: DanWoulfe (Naas) for Oisin Milmoe (36 minutes); Mikey Delahunty (Abbey Rangers) for Ciaran O'Brien (42 minutes); Ryan Comeau (Balyna) for Pising O'Rourke (50 minutes); Eoin Meehan (Moorefield) for DanWoulfe (57 miutes); Matthew Whelan (Naas) for Aedan Boyle (63 minute); Michael Spillane (Athy) for AdamConneely (67 minutes); Joel Kavanagh (Kilcullen) for Mark Maguire (blackcard 70 minutes); Luke Gorman (St Laurence's) for Kevin Eustace (73 minutes).



DUBLIN: Hugh O'Sullivan; Conor Tyrell, Ben Millist, Conor Archer; Kieran Conroy, Senan Forker, Jack Lundy cpt.; David O'Dowd, Luke Murphy-Guinane; Ryan O'Dwyer, Luke Swan, Fionn Murray; Alex Rogers, Ross Keogh, Sean Kinsella. Subs: Alex Watson for Hugh O'Sullivan (20 minutes); Ben Harding for Senan Forker (23 minutes); Robbie Bolger for Sean Kinsella (36 minutes); Dara Fagan for Ryan O'Dwyer (47 minutes); Tom Brennan for Ross Keogh (47 minutes); Harry Colclough For Jack Lundy (51 minutes).



REFEREE: David Hickey, Carlow.