Kildare SFL: Moorefield, Naas and Sarsfields through to last four

Following last evening's EMS Copiers SFL Division 1 (Round 10) games, Moorefield (16 points), who defeated Celbridge by six points, have booked their semi final spot, with one round of games remaining. The Moores will be joined by Naas (14 points) and Sarsfields (13 points) in the last four.

There are then no less than six teams on ten points, led by Athy, who lost to St Laurence's in Round 10, followed by Carbury, Celbridge, Round Towers, Johnstownbridge and St Laurence's.

Results:

EMS SFL Division 1:

Moorefield 1-16 Celbridge 1-10; St Laurence's 1-13 Athy 2-8; Sarsfields 1-15 Carbury 2-9; Johnstownbridge 3-9 Round Toers 0-10; Leixlip 1-14 Naas 3-8; Maynooth 2-13 Confey 1-16.

Round 11 of the SFL takes place next week and that will decided the fourth team to advance to the semi finals along with the order of the top four teams.

Round 11 fixtures: Moorefield v St Laurence's; Athy v Carbury; Johnstownbridge v Sarsfields; Round Towers v Leixllip; Naas v Maynooth; Confey v Celbridge.

Maynooth are already relegated, having picked up just one point (drew last evening with Confey) while they will almost certainly be joined in Division 2 next season by Confey.

Raheens, although they did not play night are guaranteed promotion, while St Kevin's are relegated to Division 3.

Other results from last night:

EMS Copiers SFL Divison 2:

Two Mile House 2-17 Rathangan 2-15; Kilcock 1-11 St. Kevins 0-12; Clogherinkoe 1-15 Eadestown 0-12.

EMS Copiers Senior Football League Div 3

Ellistown 2-13 Rathcoffey 1-13; Milltown 2-11 Straffan 1-14; Allenwood 0-14 Nurney 1-9; Monasterevan 1-21 Sallins 0-11.

EMS Copiers Senior Football League Div 4

Robertstown 3-14 Kill 1-7; Caragh 1-15 Rheban 2-8; Suncroft 4-17 Castlemitchell 1-4.