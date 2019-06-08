Historic day as Kildare minor hurlers through to Leinster semi final

Kildare minor hurlers are through the the Leinster MHC semi final following a dramatic extra time win over Offaly at St Conleth's Park this afternoon.

It was a momentous day for all involved in Kildare hurling and manager Cathal Fenton said after the final whistle "this is a mammoth break through for Kildare hurling" - and how right he was.

The sides were level on numerous occasions through and at half time they could not be separated, 0-8 apiece.

The Lilies were reduced to 14 at the start of the second half when Conan Boran was very harshly given a second yellow.

Offaly looked to have it in the bag as the full time whistle was less than a minute away but man of the match David Qualter received the ball left of the town goal and fired a low hard shot to the far corner to tie it up at 1-15 to 0-18.

Restored to the full compliment in extra time The Lilies took an early lead and at the break in extra time held a one point advantage 1-17 to 0-19.

The home side edged two clear, on 72 minute but Offaly hit back with a goal from Niall Lyons.

Kildare refused to buckle, substitute Aidan O'Brien leveled; Offaly came back to go one up with four minutes remaining.

However the Lilies refused to go away and points from David Qualter (free) drew the sides level before Kildare kicked on with three unanswered points from Aidan O'Brien, Eoin McConnon and David Qualter to clinch an historic victory.

Kildare will now play Kilkenny in the semi final, a game due to be played at St Conleth's Park this day week.

Final score: Kildare 1-23 Offaly 1-20, after extra time.

Scorers: Kildare, David Qualter 1-8 (6 frees), Cathal McCabe 0-3 (3 frees), Darragh Melville 0-3; Aidan O'Brien 0-2, Jack Higgins 0-1, Conan Boran 0-1, Alo Hackett 0-1, Daragh McMahon 0-1, Aidan Mooney 0-1, Eoin McConnon 0-1, Paul Doolan 0-1.



Offaly, Mark Troy 0-7 (6 frees), Luke Nolan 0-5, Niall Lyons 1-0, Jack Sweeney 0-2, Luke Carey 0-2, Luke Egan 0-1 (free), Sam Burke 0-1, Dan Muray 0-1, Luke Weir 0-1.



KILDARE: Alo Hackett (Rathangan); Peter O'Donoghue (Naas), Sean Conway (Naas), Matthew Eustace (Maynooth); Paul Dolan (Éire Óg Corrachoill), Cian Shanahan (Clane), Aidan Mooney (Maynooth); Ferran O'Sullivan (Naas), Conan Boran (Naas); Colman O'Donovan (Celbridge), Ross Stapleton (Naas), Jack Higgins (Éire Óg Corrachoill); Daragh Melville (Leixlip), Cathal McCabe (Maynooth), David Qualter (Maynooth). Subs: Daragh McMahon (Kill) for Colmán O'Donovan (28 minutes); Eoin McConnon (Sallins) for Rossa stapleton (42 minutes); Aidan O'Brien (Moorefield) for Jackk Higgins (54 minutes); Jack Higgins returns for extra time; Colmán O'Donovan for Paul Dolan (73 minutes); Enda O'Neill for Jack Higgins (74 minutes).

OFFALY: David Tooher; Darragh Flynn, Kelan Rigney, Joe Hoctor; Joe Ryan, Luke Egan, Jack Screeney; Mark Troy, Conor Hardiman; Luke Wyer, Luke Nolan, Sam Burke; Niall Lyons, Dan Murray, Charlie Mitchell. Subs: Luke Carey for Luke Wyer (35 minutes); Luke Watkins for Conor Hardiman (45 minutes);

REFEREE: Mark Ryan, Dublin.